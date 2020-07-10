Diligent Investors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,994,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,394.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,566.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $974.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.54. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,228.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock worth $18,949,072 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.56.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

