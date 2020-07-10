Diligent Investors LLC Invests $233,000 in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 601.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

