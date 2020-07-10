Diligent Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,902 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.