Diligent Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,035 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

