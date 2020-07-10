Diligent Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

