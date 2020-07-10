Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.