Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 5.6% in June

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.79. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 196.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

