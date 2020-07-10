DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE DHX opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 20,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $47,528.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,995 shares in the company, valued at $366,388.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia acquired 36,800 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $100,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,777.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in DHI Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 678,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 366,743 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.