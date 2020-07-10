Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.70.

Shares of DE stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

