DaTa eXchange Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,521.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

