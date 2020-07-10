Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $226.58 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $677.32 million and $226.58 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $70.61 or 0.00768805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bittrex, WEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012228 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00168944 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000696 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,592,638 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

