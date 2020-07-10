Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Daily Journal stock opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $300.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $372.60 million, a P/E ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 98.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,989,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Daily Journal by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 11.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

