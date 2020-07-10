Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading 4.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares traded up 4.2% on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.13, 13,906 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 629,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $159,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,079. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.