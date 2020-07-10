Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith Sells 13,176 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $349,295.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CYTK opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

