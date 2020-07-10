Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.02

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.02 and last traded at C$11.02, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.00.

About Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI)

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

