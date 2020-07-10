Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $63.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.92 or 0.04934298 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002689 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053425 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032385 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,367,284 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.