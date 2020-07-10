Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 5.6% in June

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWS. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 105,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

