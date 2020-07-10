Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Raised to GBX 5,300 at UBS Group

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,300 ($52.92) to GBX 5,300 ($65.22) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRDA. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($47.99) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,650 ($57.22) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 3,900 ($47.99) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,771.15 ($58.71).
Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 5,322 ($65.49) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,170 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,886.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,332 ($65.62). The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.87.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
