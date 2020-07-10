Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Raised to GBX 5,300 at UBS Group

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 4,300 ($52.92) to GBX 5,300 ($65.22) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRDA. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($47.99) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,650 ($57.22) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 3,900 ($47.99) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,771.15 ($58.71).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 5,322 ($65.49) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,170 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,886.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,332 ($65.62). The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.87.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,020 ($61.78), for a total value of £342,966.40 ($422,060.55). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 27,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,013 ($61.69), for a total transaction of £1,365,691.59 ($1,680,644.34).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

