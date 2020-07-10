Critical Contrast: Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Servcs 1.45% 7.89% 4.40% Nielsen -7.33% 23.01% 3.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and Nielsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Servcs $10.33 billion 8.12 $298.00 million $5.61 24.20 Nielsen $6.50 billion 0.81 -$415.00 million $1.69 8.73

Fidelity National Information Servcs has higher revenue and earnings than Nielsen. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Servcs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fidelity National Information Servcs pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Fidelity National Information Servcs pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity National Information Servcs has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Nielsen has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Nielsen is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity National Information Servcs and Nielsen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Servcs 0 4 20 1 2.88 Nielsen 1 1 5 0 2.57

Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus price target of $154.52, suggesting a potential upside of 13.79%. Nielsen has a consensus price target of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Servcs beats Nielsen on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and retail banking and payment services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment offers data on retail measurement services, such as market share, competitive sales volumes, and insights into activities, such as distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior comprising trial and repeat purchase for new products, brand or retailer loyalty, and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services that help clients in taking business decisions in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to the media and advertising industries covering television, radio, print, online, digital, mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services. Nielsen Holdings plc provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.