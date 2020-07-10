Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CXDO opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.84 million, a PE ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Crexendo had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anil K. Puri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $57,000.00. Company insiders own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

