Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 216 ($2.66) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 277.90 ($3.42).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 210 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $534.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 248.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 334.91. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 159.85 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 524 ($6.45).

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($26,827.47). Also, insider Peter Truscott purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £181,800 ($223,726.31). Insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,415,000 in the last ninety days.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

