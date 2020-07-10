Credit Suisse Group Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $45.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.36). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,936 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $6,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

