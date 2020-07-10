Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on WPP (LON:WPP)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 565 ($6.95) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.23) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 760 ($9.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 844.62 ($10.39).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 575.60 ($7.08) on Wednesday. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($13.36). The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 635.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 743.80.

In other news, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 640 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,974.40 ($24,580.85). Also, insider Sandrine Dufour acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £89,250 ($109,832.64).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

