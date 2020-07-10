Credit Suisse Group Increases National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target to GBX 1,040

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.43) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a GBX 1,065 ($13.11) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 960 ($11.81) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 930 ($11.44) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 880 ($10.83) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,003.18 ($12.35).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 850 ($10.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 931.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 949.58.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

