Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $197.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $197.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.32.

NYSE TDOC opened at $228.43 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $229.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,628 shares of company stock valued at $55,187,320. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

