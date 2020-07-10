Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 370 ($4.55) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 530 ($6.52). Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 443 ($5.45) to GBX 469 ($5.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 406 ($5.00) to GBX 331 ($4.07) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 525 ($6.46) to GBX 398 ($4.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Countryside Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.43 ($4.87).

CSP opened at GBX 350 ($4.31) on Wednesday. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 248.80 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 544 ($6.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 317.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 399.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

