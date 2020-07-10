Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

NASDAQ COST opened at $325.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,650 shares of company stock worth $8,208,438. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

