Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.74, but opened at $68.67. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock. Corelogic shares last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 11,368 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price target on Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Get Corelogic alerts:

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at $924,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

About Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.