Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.74, but opened at $68.67. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock. Corelogic shares last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 11,368 shares.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price target on Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.
In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at $924,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.
Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.
About Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
Further Reading: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.