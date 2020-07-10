Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.11

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 225400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; a 100% interest in the Van Dyke oxide copper project situated in Miami, Arizona; and a 100% interest in the Sombrero Butte copper project located in Mammoth, Arizona.

