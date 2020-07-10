Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52,643 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Copart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Copart by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Copart stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 577,056 shares of company stock worth $42,512,044. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

