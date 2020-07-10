Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $285,320.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

FFIV opened at $144.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

