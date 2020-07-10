Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 872 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,778,000 after buying an additional 113,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amedisys by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,481,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 672,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $90,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $204.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.14. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.93.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $152,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total value of $1,580,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

