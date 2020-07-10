Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

ALXN stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $127.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.