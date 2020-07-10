Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after purchasing an additional 186,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $286,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

