Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $285,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KSU. Cfra decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.05.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $142.84 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.