Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $283,000 Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 49,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

