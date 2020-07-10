Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $100,417,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $13,306,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $77,602,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.