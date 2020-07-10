Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 445 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.9% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.8% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.82.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $549.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $540.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

