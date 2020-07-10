Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,153 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

