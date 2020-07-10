Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,827 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.