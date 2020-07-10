Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $8,732,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,732,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $87,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $132,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,589 shares of company stock worth $36,498,145. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.68. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

