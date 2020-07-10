Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 143.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

FMC opened at $97.91 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

