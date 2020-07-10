Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,932 A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,788,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $50,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,886,000 after acquiring an additional 718,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:AOS opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

