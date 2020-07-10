Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,682 Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 4.1% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 25.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIT stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. Fitbit Inc has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 190,189 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,051.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,310 shares in the company, valued at $293,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

