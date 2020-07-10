Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 179.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Baidu by 152.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.55.

BIDU stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.45. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.