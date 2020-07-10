Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $11,012,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after purchasing an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

