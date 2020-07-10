Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,648 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7,490.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 753.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $193.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.18. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $197.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $1,152,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,222,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $284,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,213 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

