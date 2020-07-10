Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,285 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,823,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,431,000 after buying an additional 366,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 107.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,040,000 after buying an additional 1,384,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evergy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,034,000 after acquiring an additional 544,438 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG opened at $60.89 on Friday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

