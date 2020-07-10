Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Anixter International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anixter International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anixter International by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Anixter International during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXE stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. Anixter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Anixter International’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

