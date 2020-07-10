Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $151,000 Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,143,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $1,757,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,884.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $178,435.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $610,122.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,137 shares of company stock worth $14,128,453 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.72.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

